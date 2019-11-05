Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aircastle from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

Aircastle stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.58. 21,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,491. Aircastle has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.41.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Aircastle’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the second quarter valued at $5,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aircastle by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 167,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the second quarter valued at $3,204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aircastle by 779.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 148,384 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Aircastle by 95.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 95,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

