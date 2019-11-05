AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.43-$1.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $472.6-$476.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $464.27 million.

ALRM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.53. 639,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,267. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. AlarmCom has a 12 month low of $43.52 and a 12 month high of $71.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $121.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AlarmCom will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered AlarmCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an in-line rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, insider Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 242,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

