Albireo Pharma (ALBO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.55) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.09. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 2,403.88% and a negative return on equity of 51.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. On average, analysts expect Albireo Pharma to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALBO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,047. Albireo Pharma has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $38.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.47.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

