Alexandria Capital LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Mongodb by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Mongodb by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Mongodb by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 168,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,336,000 after acquiring an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $646,250.00. Also, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $361,080.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,146 shares of company stock valued at $15,674,094. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Compass Point began coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $184.00 price objective on Mongodb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mongodb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $126.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.00. Mongodb Inc has a one year low of $65.62 and a one year high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 36.58%. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mongodb Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

