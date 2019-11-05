Alexandria Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $8,411,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.3% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 388,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $87.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

