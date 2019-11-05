Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alexandria Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after buying an additional 2,806,328 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $403,755,000 after purchasing an additional 126,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $158.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.81 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

