Alexandria Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,773 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 56,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $75.79. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.46). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,784.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,039,775. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

