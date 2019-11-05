Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Alexandria Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,616 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Nike comprises approximately 1.1% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $7,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 60,080 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,482 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Nike by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 205,268 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Nike by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,754 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Nike by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,485 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. Nike Inc has a one year low of $66.53 and a one year high of $96.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.98.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,445 shares of company stock valued at $40,260,653 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

