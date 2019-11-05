Alexandria Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Alexandria Capital LLC reduced its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,293,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,401,301,000 after purchasing an additional 129,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,117,000 after acquiring an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $257,171,000 after purchasing an additional 311,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,303,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,140,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,193,000 after purchasing an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 target price on Varian Medical Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.92 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

