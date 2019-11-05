Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) were down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 1,796,915 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 784,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXU shares. TheStreet raised Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 25.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 21.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 835,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.6% during the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 165,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the period.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

