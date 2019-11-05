Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Given New $26.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alkermes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $25.00 target price on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.27.

ALKS stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.59. Alkermes has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $255.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.65 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total transaction of $2,268,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,700.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,000 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 74.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 276.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

