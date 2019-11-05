Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 51.10 ($0.67), approximately 43,195,929 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 25,216% from the average daily volume of 170,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.90 ($0.67).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Minds in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.44.

About Allied Minds (LON:ALM)

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

