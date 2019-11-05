Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Up to $11.59

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.59. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 162,375 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.