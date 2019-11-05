Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) will report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.54 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.58.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $74,281.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,612.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,666 shares of company stock worth $212,134. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 77,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALLY traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.89. 4,612,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,547,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average of $31.15. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

