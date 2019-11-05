Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Insider Rodwell Ian Buys 4,740,774 Shares of Stock

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) insider Rodwell Ian acquired 4,740,774 shares of Almaden Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,666.97.

Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74. Almaden Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

