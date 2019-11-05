Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after buying an additional 1,285,824 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after buying an additional 33,408 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after buying an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,291.94. The company had a trading volume of 96,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,560. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $882.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,235.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,180.12. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,299.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.