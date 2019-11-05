Alphabet’s (GOOG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,460.27.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,292.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,145. The company has a market capitalization of $883.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,299.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 49.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.44, for a total transaction of $1,887,104.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,463,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,043 shares of company stock worth $40,364,988 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 48.5% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.3% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 88.0% during the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

