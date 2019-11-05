Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,743 shares during the quarter. Altice USA comprises approximately 0.9% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $23,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,094.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $396,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,549,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Olsen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $810,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.13 and a beta of 0.92. Altice USA Inc has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

