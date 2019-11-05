Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Acquires 25,000 Shares

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.76 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $279.26 million, a PE ratio of -56.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $141.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASPS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

