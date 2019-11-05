Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Holdings Lowered by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after purchasing an additional 817,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after purchasing an additional 552,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares in the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.36. 4,170,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,679,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.70. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

