Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group (NYSE:MO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MO. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,102,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,359,045. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $84.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 22.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 170.3% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 174.5% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

