Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen set a $2,400.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,804.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,760.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,841.40. The company has a market capitalization of $880.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.