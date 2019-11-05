Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) shot up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.27, 1,085,708 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 615,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on Ambarella and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,944 shares in the company, valued at $30,474,385.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $218,487.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,720.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 65.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 47,249 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 31.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

