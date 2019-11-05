Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) PT Set at $55.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amc Networks from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital cut Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI cut Amc Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amc Networks from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Amc Networks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $41.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $68.42.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $718.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amc Networks will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,224 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,771,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,006,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after buying an additional 934,831 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

