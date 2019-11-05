Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.80. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.79 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,603,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock worth $6,285,737. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 38.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 618,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 79,146 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 10.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 283,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

