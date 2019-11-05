American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,983 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,372,639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $215,648,000 after buying an additional 3,234,558 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $196,779,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after buying an additional 50,168 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after buying an additional 10,667 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert D. Isom, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.34 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 771,271 shares in the company, valued at $20,315,278.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. 341,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,321,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.69.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

