American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,000. Extra Space Storage accounts for 1.5% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,083,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,520,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 646,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,500,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $50,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $286,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,443,290.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,524 shares of company stock worth $32,186,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXR opened at $109.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $86.99 and a one year high of $124.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $290.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.72 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 34.38%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.