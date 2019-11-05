American Assets Capital Advisers LLC Sells 130,000 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust comprises about 4.8% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC owned 0.92% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $18,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 337.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:NSA opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $35.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

