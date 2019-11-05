American Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

American Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 266,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,338,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRT opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

