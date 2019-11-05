American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,244,408 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.0% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $147,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP opened at $119.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

