American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Software were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Software by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 88,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,013. The firm has a market cap of $509.38 million, a PE ratio of 58.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $16.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 157.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMSWA shares. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.68.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 8,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $45,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,768,661 over the last ninety days. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

