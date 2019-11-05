American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $134.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AWR traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.58. The company had a trading volume of 25,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,218. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.34. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

In other news, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,659.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $35,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,384 shares in the company, valued at $930,821.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,010 shares of company stock worth $530,126. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

