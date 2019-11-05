American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $87,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 145.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, Director George Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $1,291,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,162.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $876,694.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,413,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.60.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $119.69. 11,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,462. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.06. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

