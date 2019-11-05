Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Amicus realized revenues from sales of its only marketed drug, Galafold in the second quarter. The uptake of Galafold has been strong. The company is on track to achieve its 2019 key priorities, including, Pompe late-stage development program, and the development of the gene-therapy pipeline. With a very successful, now global, commercial precision medicine product in Fabry disease, a late-stage phase III program in late onset Pompe disease and rapidly advancing gene therapy programs for rare diseases in development, the company is well positioned to achieve its target. However, it depends heavily on Galafold sales, which is a concern. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Loss estimates narrowed ahead of Q3 earnings. The company has a dismal record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $31.00 target price on Amicus Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of FOLD stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $8.88. 2,250,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,411. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.58. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.14 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.79% and a negative net margin of 336.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,796.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,632.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 770,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,740,449.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 559,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

