Amy G. Schilling Sells 8,000 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) Stock

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $191,920.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.99. 1,167,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Schneider National Inc has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 128.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Schneider National by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter worth $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens set a $27.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $26.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.