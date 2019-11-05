Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche Sells 10,000 Shares

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $1,112,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $923,400.00.

Shares of ADI opened at $111.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.08 and a twelve month high of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 59.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,631,000 after purchasing an additional 80,989 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 72,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% during the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

