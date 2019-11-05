Analysts Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $86.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.52 billion to $88.19 billion. Apple posted sales of $84.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year sales of $274.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.34 billion to $280.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.59 billion to $307.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apple from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.78.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 428,264 shares of company stock worth $90,909,405. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,874.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,108,275,000 after buying an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 19,949.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,005,513,000 after buying an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $809,074,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Apple by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after buying an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $459,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded up $1.68 on Monday, hitting $257.50. 25,719,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,654,641. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

