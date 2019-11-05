Analysts Anticipate Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.75 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) will post sales of $349.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Federated Investors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.80 million and the lowest is $348.70 million. Federated Investors posted sales of $307.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federated Investors will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federated Investors.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FII shares. ValuEngine lowered Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federated Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE FII traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,245. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.17. Federated Investors has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FII. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Federated Investors by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

