Analysts Expect ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.11). ADMA Biologics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 323.54% and a negative return on equity of 214.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Maxim Group set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Dawson James cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 67.4% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $5.15 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

