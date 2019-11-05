Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.93.

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 124,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $9,447,146.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,299,966.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $1,914,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,562.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,326 shares of company stock worth $21,984,172 in the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 67.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steelhead Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Shares of QTWO traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.36. 394,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,065. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.55. Q2 has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $93.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.46 and a beta of 1.24.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

