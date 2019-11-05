Analysts Expect Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sophiris Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Sophiris Bio reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sophiris Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.22). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sophiris Bio.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price target on Sophiris Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Sophiris Bio has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.23. The company has a market cap of $15.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.81.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

