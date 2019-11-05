Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $145.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $152.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Allegiant Travel was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $191.00 to $206.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/10/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $152.00 to $164.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Allegiant Travel had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Allegiant Travel was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/7/2019 – Allegiant Travel was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $167.17. The stock had a trading volume of 138,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.92. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $98.18 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.15.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total value of $2,392,962.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,529,899.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $144,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,363.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $12,619,424. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 592.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,041 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 7.8% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 183,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 138.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.