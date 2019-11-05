Analysts Set IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Price Target at GBX 668.80

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 668.80 ($8.74).

Several equities analysts recently commented on IGG shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 668 ($8.73) price target (down previously from GBX 687 ($8.98)) on shares of IG Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) price target on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

In related news, insider June Felix purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 626 ($8.18) per share, with a total value of £48,828 ($63,802.43).

Shares of IGG stock opened at GBX 648.60 ($8.48) on Friday. IG Group has a one year low of GBX 467.40 ($6.11) and a one year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 615.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

