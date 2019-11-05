Analysts Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Target Price at C$34.13

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.13.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$35.00 to C$34.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other Stantec news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.38, for a total transaction of C$38,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641 shares in the company, valued at C$18,189.72.

Stantec stock opened at C$28.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$28.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$26.67 and a 52-week high of C$35.04.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$953.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$945.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.09%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

