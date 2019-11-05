Analysts Set Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Price Target at $28.17

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 4,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $117,727.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,683.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,651,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,743,000 after acquiring an additional 125,127 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,305,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,049,000 after acquiring an additional 63,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,806,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 479.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI opened at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $28.32.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 60.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $117.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.