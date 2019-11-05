Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Associated Banc (ASB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE: ASB) in the last few weeks:

11/1/2019 – Associated Banc was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2019 – Associated Banc was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Associated Banc-Corp’s shares have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and met in one of the trailing four quarters. Its third-quarter 2019 results benefited from lower expenses, partly offset by a decline in revenues. While rise in demand for loans, continuous change in deposit mix, inorganic growth strategy and improving credit quality are expected to continue supporting profitability; lower interest rates will likely put pressure on margins. This, in turn, will be hurting revenue growth to some extent. Moreover, higher expenses (mainly resulting from rise in technology costs and inorganic growth efforts) will likely hurt the bottom line to an extent in the near term. Further, the company's increased dependence on commercial loans remains a concern.”

10/25/2019 – Associated Banc was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Associated Banc was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Associated Banc was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2019 – Associated Banc was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

ASB opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Associated Banc Corp alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Associated Banc’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,333.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,972 shares of company stock worth $181,632 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in Associated Banc by 47.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 25,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,723,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.