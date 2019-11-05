Analyzing Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (NYSE:ADMG)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group (OTCMKTS:ADMG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA $1.17 billion 3.42 -$13.44 million $0.32 49.13 Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group $50,000.00 11.17 $21.25 million N/A N/A

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA 2 1 2 0 2.00 Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.87%. Given Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA is more favorable than Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group.

Volatility & Risk

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group has a beta of 5.12, indicating that its stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA and Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA -2.91% 1.92% 1.40% Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group N/A -5.67% 3.52%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.2% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group does not pay a dividend. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA beats Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca-Marcapunta, Tantahuatay, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, Yumpag, Daniela, Ccelloccasa, San Gregorio, and Tambomayo mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage. In addition, the company produces manganese sulphate, which is used in agriculture and mining industries. Further, it provides geological, engineering, design, and construction consulting services to the mining sector; electrical transmission services; and energy generation services through hydroelectric power plants, as well as processes chemicals. The company was founded in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

Adamant DRI Processing&Minerals Group Company Profile

Adamant DRI Processing and Minerals Group focuses on mining, processing, producing, and selling direct reduced iron feed stock for the steel industry in the People's Republic of China. The company owns an iron ore concentrate production line on the Zhuolu Mine, which is located in Zhuolu County, Hebei Province. It also intends to produce direct reduced iron using advanced reduction rotary kiln technology with iron sand as the principal raw material. The company is based in Zhangjiakou, the People's Republic of China.

