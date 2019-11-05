Andrew T. Feldstein Buys 12,238 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 12,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $581,672.14. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 268,003 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,182.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AGO traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.71. 739,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,850. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 79.0% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 960.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

