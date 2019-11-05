Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,100 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VT opened at $78.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

