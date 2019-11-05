AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGO. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of AngioDynamics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of ANGO opened at $15.27 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $212,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,331.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 40.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 586.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 325,172 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at $4,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 128.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

